Leeds monk accused of sexually abusing pupil claims relations were consensual

A monk accused of sexual abusing a pupil at a famous Catholic boarding school has said relations with the boy were consensual and that he was over 16 at the time.

Michael Callaghan is on trial facing multiple counts of assault dating back more than 30 years when he was a housemaster at Ampleforth College in North Yorkshire.

Twelve alleged offences relate to one pupil in the 1990s, with a single count linked to a second pupil years later.

Callaghan, of Kingsway Court, Harrogate Road, Moortown, is accused of kissing the first boy on multiple occasions, grabbing him by his bottom, making him rub his penis and even making the boy bite Callaghan’s penis through his clothing.

Known to the pupils at Father James, it is alleged he forced the boy to perform mouth-to-mouth resuscitation while pretending to have a heart attack, and would make him sit astride on a bed and simulate sex.

Giving evidence today on day three of his trial at Teesside Crown Court, the 71-year-old admitted there was a “sexual element” to his relationship with the boy.

He said the boy was in the school’s sixth-form at the time, meaning he was between 16 and 18 and was able to consent.

He told the jury that was his “honest belief”.

He admitted taking the pupil on trips out and they would engage in roleplay.

Callaghan said he knew the boy had been bullied so would kiss him for comfort, but only on his face and that it was “not sexual in nature”.

He admitted that the boy rubbed Callaghan’s penis over his clothing, but denied any biting through clothing took place, or that he made him perform mouth-to-mouth.

When asked by his barrister, David Lamb KC, if the simulated sex took place, he replied: “I simply do not believe it did. I do not remember it in the slightest.”

He also said that they remained in regular contact - talking up to twice a week - after the boy left Ampleforth in his late teenage years.

For the single count of sexual touching of a 17-year-old boy in 2013, it is alleged Callaghan grabbed his bottom after a meeting. Callaghan denied knowledge of it happening.

The trial continues and is expected to last a week.