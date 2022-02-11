Missing woman Collette Harte found safe and well by police

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to find Collette Harte who was reported missing on Friday, February 11.

Collette was last seen in the Harehills/Gipton area.

She is described as a white female, 5ft tall, of slim build, with long dark hair in a bobble, and wearing a grey coat with fur on the hood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to find Collette Harte who was reported missing on Friday, February 11.

Police have serious concerns about Collette’s welfare.

Anyone with information about her is asked to contact police on 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 121 of 11/2

UPDATE

Collette Harte, who was subject to a missing person appeal, has been found safe and well, police said.

Police thanked all who shared the appeal.