Missing Hannah Barker found safe and well as two-day manhunt comes to an end

Have your say

A Leeds woman reported missing after a night out in the city centre has now been found safe and well, police say.

Hannah Barker was subject of a tw-day manhunt after she was reported missing on Sunday morning.

The 21-year-old from Whinmoor was taken to Pudsey bus station by police officers after being found asleep on a grassy verge off New Briggate in the early hours of Sunday.

She was later reported missing by her father, Colin, at 1pm that day after failing to return home.

READ MORE: Dad issues update on missing 21-year-old woman as police search focuses on Pudsey

Detectives today (Tuesday) began honing their searches in on the Pudsey area.

A spokesman for the force this afternoon confirmed Hannah has now been found safe and well at Bramley train station on Swinnow Eoad at 3.20pm.

The spokesman said: "Officers searching the area found Hannah in Swinnow Road, Bramley, at 3.20pm today.

"Her family have been informed and are being reunited with her. We are very grateful to everyone who assisted in sharing the appeal."