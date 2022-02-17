Missing Cookridge teenager Ella Downes located by police
Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a teenager who has been reported missing from Leeds.
Ella Downes, 15, was last seen in the Hunslet area on Wednesday afternoon but failed to return home to the Cookridge area after school.
West Yorkshire Police said Ella is described as white, with long white nails.
She was last seen wearing black, white, and grey Nike leggings, a Nike black and grey zip top. She had black and white Nike trainers and a black bag with gold chain.
A spokesperson said officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are appealing for the public to assist.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 1462 of 16 February
UPDATE: Ella Downes, who was the subject of a missing person's appeal earlier today, has been located.
West Yorkshire Police said: "Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal or assisted with information."
