Missing boy, 12, is found safe and well
West Yorkshire Police said a 12 year old boy who was reported missing from home in Huddersfield has now been found.
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 6:55 pm
Updated
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 6:58 pm
Police launched a missing person appeal to trace Bakary Dampha earlier this evening (Thurs July 8).
He was reported missing from his home in Huddersfield and police said he was last seen yesterday morning (Weds July 7).
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Missing Bakary Dampha, who has been reported missing from his home in Huddersfield, has now been found safe and well.
"Kirklees Police wish to thank everyone who got in touch with information and shared the appeal."