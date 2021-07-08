Missing boy, 12, is found safe and well

.

Police launched a missing person appeal to trace Bakary Dampha earlier this evening (Thurs July 8).

He was reported missing from his home in Huddersfield and police said he was last seen yesterday morning (Weds July 7).

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Missing Bakary Dampha, who has been reported missing from his home in Huddersfield, has now been found safe and well.