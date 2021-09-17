Missing 14-year-old Wakefield girl: Police appeal for information

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Jodie Pook, who has been reported missing from Wakefield.

By Mark Lavery
Friday, 17th September 2021, 4:34 pm
Updated Friday, 17th September 2021, 4:46 pm
Jodie Pook

Jodie, 14, was last seen in the Horbury area on Tuesday. (Sept 14)

She is described as being about 5ft 4ins tall and of slim build.

She was believed to be wearing an all in one suit with bright lettering under a black sweatshirt and black knee-length leggings.

There are concerns for her welfare and officers are continuing enquiries to locate her.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact police in Wakefield on 101 or via the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log reference is 1807 of 15 September.