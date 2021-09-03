Missing 13-year-old Bramley girl found safe and well by police

Faithie-Mae Buchanan, from Bramley, was reported missing at 9.13pm last night after not having returned home, police said.

Officers believe she may be in the Belle Isle or Beeston area.

She is described as mixed race, 5ft 6ins tall, slim, with black curly hair with red highlights.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Faithie-Mae Buchanan

She is believed to be wearing a grey top and black leggings.

Anyone who has seen her or has any information that could assist in tracing her is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting log number 1661 of September 2 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

UPDATE: