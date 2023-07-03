'Misogynistic' Leeds neighbour carried gun and made threats to terrified lone woman

Defiant Daniel Adubofur then claimed the replica pistol that police found in his pocket had been planted and denied any wrongdoing. The 30-year-old was found guilty after as trial at Leeds Crown Court of harassment and possession of an imitation firearm with and intent to cause a fear of violence.

The court heard over the previous two years, Adubofur had approached several women and made sexual comments towards them. A probation report found that he held “deeply misogynistic views”.

In May of last year he began harassing and threatening his neighbour on Malvern Road in Beeston, and confessed to her it was he that had fired pellets at her window. He told the terrified woman he would get in her home “through the roof” and shoot her.

Adubofur was found with the imitation gun after making threats to his neighbour.

On May 13, he went to her home and began banging and kicking on the door, shouting at her as she hid inside with her young children. She rang her brother who arrived to find Adubofur still outside the door. He was detained by police and the gun found in his pocket, which he tried to claim had been put there by someone else.

Little mitigation was offered by his barrister, Alex Menary, who conceded that Adubofur was still denying his involvement. He also described the probation report into his client as “bleak and depressing”.

Judge Mushtaq Khokhar jailed him for 30 months, and said: "Your next-door neighbour was at home and you appeared to make certain threats to her. I have no doubt it must have been frightening for her. Clearly it’s had a significant impact on her."

Judge Khokhar said that if the powers of the court had been greater for the offences he was convicted of, he would have jailed him for longer. He added: “If you keep conducting yourself in the same way you will go to prison for longer. Whether you accept it or not, you need help.”