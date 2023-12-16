Minsthorpe Lane: Police investigating after vehicle used in ram raid burglary at South Elmsall petrol station
Police are investigating after burglars smashed their way into a West Yorkshire petrol station.
Police received a report of a burglary at a petrol station on Minsthorpe Lane, South Elmsall, shortly after 1.30am this morning (December 16) in which a vehicle was used to ram the premises. Enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information about it is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or online via the 101LiveChat quoting reference 153 of 16/12.
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.