Middleton bus fire: Police investigating suspected arson after bus bursts into flames in Leeds
An investigation has been launched into a fire which tore through the top deck of a bus in Leeds.
At 8.57pm on Saturday, May 13, police were contacted by the fire service who were attending a fire on the top deck a double-decker bus in Bodmin Road, Middleton.
The driver had safely evacuated the passengers, and no-one was injured. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately and is being treated as arson.
Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident.