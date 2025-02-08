Three men will stand trial this summer after an ATM security guard was targeted at a Leeds off-licence and more than £3,700 stolen at knifepoint.

John Battman, Curtis Peirse and David Garland are all being held on remand charged with robbing the worker of the cash cassette at AK Off Licence in Beeston.

The cash machine on Beeston Road was hit on August 11 last year.

Battman, 47, of Parkfield Grove, Cross Flatts, Peirse, 45, of no fixed address and Garland, 46, of Cardinal Avenue, Beeston are all charged with robbery, possessing a weapon in public place and having an bladed article.

AK Off Licence was hit by armed robbers in August last year, and three men are to stand trial. | Google Maps / National World

Garland is also facing an unrelated charge of ABH.

Two of the defendants were due to stand trial this week, but the third defendant was arrested much later and his counsel said his defence case could not be completed in time to be tried with his co-defendants.

The three, who are all being held on remand, were due to appear at Leeds Crown Court this week to set a new trial date.

Only Battman was present over the video link with the other two reported as ill, the court heard.

Judge Ray Singh agreed that all three should stand trial together and a new date of July 7 was agreed.

The trial is expected to last for four or five days. All three were remanded back into custody.