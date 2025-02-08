Middle-aged trio to stand trial over £3,000 knifepoint ATM robbery at Leeds off-licence
John Battman, Curtis Peirse and David Garland are all being held on remand charged with robbing the worker of the cash cassette at AK Off Licence in Beeston.
The cash machine on Beeston Road was hit on August 11 last year.
Battman, 47, of Parkfield Grove, Cross Flatts, Peirse, 45, of no fixed address and Garland, 46, of Cardinal Avenue, Beeston are all charged with robbery, possessing a weapon in public place and having an bladed article.
Garland is also facing an unrelated charge of ABH.
Two of the defendants were due to stand trial this week, but the third defendant was arrested much later and his counsel said his defence case could not be completed in time to be tried with his co-defendants.
The three, who are all being held on remand, were due to appear at Leeds Crown Court this week to set a new trial date.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter
Only Battman was present over the video link with the other two reported as ill, the court heard.
Judge Ray Singh agreed that all three should stand trial together and a new date of July 7 was agreed.
The trial is expected to last for four or five days. All three were remanded back into custody.