A 16-year-old male was arrested after police received reports of a serious sexual assault on a woman in an area off of Leeds Road in Methley.

Pictures of the police scene in place throughout the day showed that a cordon was in place near to The Boundary House public house.

The teenager has been released on bail with conditions.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Shortly after 1am [on Saturday], police received a report of a serious sexual assault on a woman which had occurred in an area off Leeds Road, Methley.

“A teenage male has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“A scene is currently in place to undergo forensic examination and enquiries are ongoing.