Methley: Arrest made after 'serious sexual assault' reported in quiet Leeds village

An arrest has been made in a Leeds village following reports of a serious sexual assault.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 19th Jun 2023, 09:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 09:58 BST

A 16-year-old male was arrested after police received reports of a serious sexual assault on a woman in an area off of Leeds Road in Methley.

Pictures of the police scene in place throughout the day showed that a cordon was in place near to The Boundary House public house.

The teenager has been released on bail with conditions.

A cordon was in place near to The Boundary House in Methley
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Shortly after 1am [on Saturday], police received a report of a serious sexual assault on a woman which had occurred in an area off Leeds Road, Methley.

“A teenage male has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“A scene is currently in place to undergo forensic examination and enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact Leeds District Safeguarding via 101 quoting reference 13230335555 or online via 101LiveChat.”