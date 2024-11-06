Mentally-ill man grabbed officer's testicles during Leeds Railway Station struggle

A man who grabbed an officer by his testicles when he tried to help him at Leeds Railway Station has been detained under a hospital order.

Godwill Kgose later tried to punch another officer and bite a third after he was released from custody.

The 39-year-old appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week via video link from the secure Cygnet Hospital in Bierley, Bradford, where he was being detained.

It was heard that doctors were in agreement that Kgose, who is from Botswana, suffered from paranoid schizophrenia and required treatment.

Kgose sexually assaulted the officer at Leeds Railway Station. (pics by National World) | National World

Judge Robin Mairs told the defendant: “I’m satisfied that you are suffering a mental illness. It makes it appropriate for you to be detained in hospital for treatment.”

He gave a Section 37 hospital order, meaning Kgose must be detained at the hospital until he is deemed fit to be released.

The court heard that officers had attempted to assist him in February when he was at the railway station but he turned violent, grabbing one male officer by the groin over his clothing.

But having been arrested and later released, he then turned violent when he would not leave the police station car park, kicking out and lashing out any officer who came near him.

He then tried to swing and bite at the officers who escorted him away.

Kgose, who had been living at an unknown address in Portsmouth at the time, was charged with eight counts of assault of emergency workers and one of sexual assault but did not enter any pleas due to his mental state.

As well as the hospital order, he was put on the sex offender register for seven years.