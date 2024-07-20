'Menace to society' Wakefield cocaine dealer taken down by phone messages
James Hugh Fraser Fleming tried to deny any involvement in the Class A drug on the Scarborough coast, but was forced into admitting his part after police analysed his phone.
He was jailed for 18 months at York Crown Court this week after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine August 2023 and January of this year.
He was arrested and bailed on August 27 last year. The 31-year-old was again arrested on January 6 2024 for possession with intent to supply cocaine to which he also admitted.
When he was interviewed by detectives, Fleming, of Moorhouse Avenue, Stanley, denied being involved in dealing drugs until the forensic analysis of his mobile was presented.
Detective Constable Darrel Temple, from Scarborough and Ryedale CID, said: “Fleming is a menace to society who doesn’t care about the harm he causes to individuals and the wider community.
“He preyed on vulnerable drug users in the Scarborough area with the sole aim of making a profit out of this dangerous and addictive Class A drug.
“He is now facing up to the consequences of his criminal actions. We will not allow people like him to operate in our town.”