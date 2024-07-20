'Menace to society' Wakefield cocaine dealer taken down by phone messages

By Nick Frame

Court Reporter

Published 20th Jul 2024, 11:30 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2024, 11:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Phone messages about drugs has helped take down a Wakefield cocaine dealer, who the police called a “menace to society”.

James Hugh Fraser Fleming tried to deny any involvement in the Class A drug on the Scarborough coast, but was forced into admitting his part after police analysed his phone.

He was jailed for 18 months at York Crown Court this week after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine August 2023 and January of this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Fleming (pictured) was convicted of dealing in cocaine. (pics by NYP / PA)Fleming (pictured) was convicted of dealing in cocaine. (pics by NYP / PA)
Fleming (pictured) was convicted of dealing in cocaine. (pics by NYP / PA) | NYP/ PA

He was arrested and bailed on August 27 last year. The 31-year-old was again arrested on January 6 2024 for possession with intent to supply cocaine to which he also admitted.

When he was interviewed by detectives, Fleming, of Moorhouse Avenue, Stanley, denied being involved in dealing drugs until the forensic analysis of his mobile was presented.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Detective Constable Darrel Temple, from Scarborough and Ryedale CID, said: “Fleming is a menace to society who doesn’t care about the harm he causes to individuals and the wider community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He preyed on vulnerable drug users in the Scarborough area with the sole aim of making a profit out of this dangerous and addictive Class A drug.

“He is now facing up to the consequences of his criminal actions. We will not allow people like him to operate in our town.”         

Related topics:ScarboroughWakefieldPoliceDrugs
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice