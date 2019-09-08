Meet the brave horses which played a vital role in policing three Leeds protests on Saturday

Have your say

Three protests on Saturday meant a busy day for West Yorkshire Police, who battled to keep disruption to a minimum and manage counter-protests.

But police horses also played a vital role in policing tactics, leading protesters on marches and helping to keep counter-protesters apart.

The horses were a visible presence throughout the city centre on Saturday as three huge protests marched through Leeds.

At 11am on City Square, pro-Tommy Robinson supporters marched through Leeds, clashing with 'anti-fascist' groups who opposed the march.

At 2pm, a 'Lesbian Strength March' gathered at City Square before marching through the centre, ending with a rally on Millennium Square.

Police were called in to separate the march from counter-protesters who claimed the 'Lesbian Strength' group were undermining the rights of transgender people.

At 4pm, an anti-No Deal Brexit protest gathered outside Leeds Art Gallery and police were called to separate the group from Brexiteers.

By 8pm, the protests had dispersed from the city centre.

West Yorkshire Police Horses tweeted a picture of six of the hard-working horses which had been busy managing all three protests.

They said: "Marley, Ledston, Clifton, Coley, Seth and Lola have been in Leeds all day today dealing with a number of different protests throughout the day".