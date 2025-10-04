Meat-cleaver-waving yob threatened to kill Leeds flat neighbours

A neighbour who threatened to kill his new neighbours while waving a meat cleaver at them has been put behind bars.

The two flatmates were left badly shaken because of James Geldard’s violent reaction, Leeds Crown Court was told.

He was already on a suspended sentence at the time.

Prosecutor Emily Jenkins said the victims had only moved into the upstairs flat on Stanmore Grove in Burley at the end of June.

Geldard (pictured) threatened two residents on Stanmore Grove in Burley. | WYP / Google Maps / NW

At around 7pm on July 2, one of the flatmates returned home, with Geldard leaving his downstairs flat and shouting at him to be quiet.

He immediately became aggressive, was saying the pair would become his enemies and told them: “I will kill you all.”

He then went back into his flat but returned moments later armed with the meat cleaver, initially hiding it behind his back.

Screaming, he then began swinging the cleaver towards the horrified residents.

Two women arrived at the flat, both of whom knew Geldard, and tried to pull him away. One called the police, and when he heard the sirens approaching he ran off.

The 32-year-old was arrested on July 26 from his flat, after he tried to hide from officers.

During his interview he said the complainants were lying.

A victim impact statement read to the court suggested the two neighbours had been left in fear of attack.

Geldard, who appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds, admitted making threats with a bladed article in a private place.

He has 25 previous convictions for 45 offences, including robbery, dwelling burglaries, arson and two for having bladed articles.

Mitigating, Michael Walsh said Geldard was suffering from PTSD after his child had been taken into care, had a “full breakdown” and lost his job.

He said he had used his time wisely while on remand, having undertaken various courses.

Judge Christopher Batty said Geldard was fortunate that he was not charged with making threats to kill.

He said: “It was only ever intended to maximise fear of someone in their own home, and that’s why it’s so serious.

“You are not a kid anymore, it’s the sort of behaviour of a younger person.”

He jailed him for 27 months. A restraining order is to be considered and Geldard will be returned to court on November 20 where details will be finalised.