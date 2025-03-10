Meat-cleaver thug went to Leeds friend's home at 3am over £15 debt

A thug armed himself with meat cleaver and a knife when he turned up at a friend’s home in the middle of the night over a £15 debt.

James Geldard, who has a previous conviction for possessing a knife, went to the property in Burley demanding the money.

He avoided being locked up at Leeds Crown Court but was warned he will be swiftly jailed should he find himself in any further trouble.

The court heard that the 32-year-old went to the man’s home on Stanmore Mount at around 3am on September 15 last year.

But when he demanded the cash, a female came out and began attacking Geldard with a bat.

Geldard avoided jail despite making threats with a meat cleaver on Stanmore Mount in Burley.

He ran off but returned a short time later with the seven-inch meat cleaver and “threatened to slice up” the man, waving the weapon in his face.

Shouting and swearing, he then walked off again but returned again holding the cleaver in one hand and an eight-inch knife in the other.

He was banging on the window, but left a short time later, taking an e-scooter with him.

Geldard, of Chapel Lane, Headingley, was arrested and interviewed, where he denied having the knife but said he had the cleaver for self defence.

He later admitted making threats with a bladed article and possession of a knife, but only after a trial at Leeds Magistrates’ Court had begun.

He has 24 previous convictions for 40 offences, including burglary and thefts. He was jailed for 30 months in 2020 for arson when he torched a homeless woman’s tent.

Mitigating, Michael Walsh conceded Geldard had now “put himself in an extremely difficult position” and added: “He knows he should not commit offences and if he is foolish to do so he will find himself in custody.”

He said that Geldard was working as a labourer and was expecting his first child.

Judge Richard Mansell KC said Geldard had a “terrible record” but allowed him to keep his liberty.

He gave him a 12-month sentence, suspended for 12 months, and told him to complete 120 hours of unpaid work.