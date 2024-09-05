McDonalds Bond Street: Leeds city centre fast food restaurant targeted in attempted robbery

A McDonalds in Leeds city centre was targeted in an attempted robbery.

The incident was reported at the Bond Street branch of the American fast food chain on Tuesday night (September 3).

A man will appear in court after McDonalds, on Bond Street, was targeted in an attempted robbery. | National World

A man has since been charged with attempted robbery in relation to the incident.

David James Mountain, 36, of Tideswell Road, Sheffield, is set to appear in Leeds Magistrates' Court today (September 5).

He has also been charged with possession of a knife.

