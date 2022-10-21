A car ram raided a corner shop in Horsforth, before cigarettes were stolen from behind the counter. At 1.17am today (21 October), police received a report of a ram raid burglary at the McColl’s convenience store on Broadgate Lane.

A car, believed to be a red Ford Fiesta, had been reversed into the front of the store causing damage to the shutter and front window to gain entry. A quantity of cigarettes was stolen from behind the till area before the suspects drove off.

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident. Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13220580747 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat/.