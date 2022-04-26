Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin welcomes hate crime investigation after David Oluwale plaque theft

Police have launched a hate crime investigation after the blue plaque commemorating the life and legacy of David Oluwale was taken - just hours after it was unveiled.

The plaque was unveiled during a special ceremony, organised by Leeds Civic Trust and supported by the David Oluwale Memorial Association, on Leeds Bridge at 5pm yesterday.

The event concluded at 7pm and the plaque was taken sometime between 7.30pm and 10pm, police believe.

David Oluwale had travelled to the UK from Nigeria in search of a better life, but was tragically targeted because of his mental health, homelessness and race, before his death in 1969.

The plaque followed the dedication of a new bridge, now named the David Oluwale bridge, which was recently lowered into place across the River Aire, connecting Sovereign Street to Water Lane.

Now, Tracy Brabin and Alison Lowe have condemned the "hateful" act.

They welcomed the hate crime investigation launched by West Yorkshire Police and said the theft "would not deter" from celebrating and remembering what a "historic moment" the unveiling was for Leeds.

In a joint statement, they said: “Hearing the news of this awful theft really saddened and disappointed us that individuals could do such a thing only hours after it was put in place.

“However we agree with Leeds Civic Trust, who helped to organise last night’s special ceremony for the plaque unveiling, that it will not deter us from celebrating and remembering what a historic moment for Leeds and for David Oluwale’s legacy yesterday’s unveiling was.

“We know West Yorkshire Police have launched a hate crime investigation believing this to potentially be a deliberately targeted act.

“We welcome this action and would urge anyone with information to contact the police.

“David’s plaque was and is a continued reminder of our collective responsibilities in calling out racism and promoting diversity. That has only been highlighted even further with this appalling action by thoughtless individuals trying to destroy something that represents everything good about our city.

“We will not let that happen as we both place David’s legacy at the heart of our approach, ensuring that we all learn from the traumas of the past. Equality and Inclusion is at the heart of all we do and that will continue.

“The shadow thrown by this theft will not dim the light of hope created by the plaque that has brought communities together to tackle racism in all its forms.

"That vital work continues.”

Leeds District Commander, Chief Superintendent Damien Miller described the act as "truly appalling".