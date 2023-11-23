Police have made two arrests following an attack at a home in West Yorkshire.

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted at an address in Wakefield.

Enquiries are ongoing by Wakefield CID into the incident on Maybush Road, Wakefield on Thursday evening (November 22) in which the victim was seriously assaulted at his home.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the address at 11.07pm by the ambulance service who had located the victim in his property. He was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries described as serious but not life threatening.

“Following police enquiries two men aged 49 and 44 were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault in connection with the matter. They remain in police custody today.”

Anyone who saw suspicious activity outside the address prior to the offence or has any information about the assault is asked to contact Wakefield District CID on 101 referencing police crime number 13230648780.