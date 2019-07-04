Massive cannabis den with £100k of drugs found in Harehills police raid

A massive cannabis den with £100k of drugs has been found in Harehills after a police raid.

At about 5pm on Wednesday, June 3 police forced entry into a house in Nowell Mount, Harehills.

A large drug farm has been found in Harehills.

Police raided the property based on intelligence about the electricity supply being stolen.

When inside, officers discovered a large-scale cannabis farm set up across four bedrooms of the house and in the cellar.

More than 150 plants were found.

The estimated street value is £100,000.

A scene remains in place today to allow forensic examination and the removal of the plants and growing equipment.

A van was also seized as part of the investigation.

Enquiries are being carried out to identify those responsible.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds Inner East NPT via 101 quoting crime reference 13190336795.

