Michael Jones had served the mandatory half of a four-year sentence for robbery and was freed in October last year. But within two weeks he had stolen more than £8,000 from the Yorkshire and the Halifax Building Society.

He was given a new nine-year jail sentence at Leeds Crown Court this week. It was heard that the 27-year-old was released on October 20 last year, and on October 26, it was detected that his electronically-monitored tag was not working.

On that morning, minutes after it opened, Jones walked into the Yorkshire Building Society on Kirkgate, Wakefield, dressed in a black hoodie which was over his head and was wearing a black face mask.

He approached the female cashier, threw a cloth bag down and said: "Put all the money in there or I will stab you." Prosecutor Philip Standfast said he then brandished the kitchen knife.

He warned her not to press the panic-alarm button as the terrified employee filled up the bag with all the cash in the drawer, which came to £5,000. He then grabbed the bag and ran out.

CCTV was able to pick up Jones and he was seen making a phone call for a taxi to travel to Leeds. He was recognised from the CCTV by an officer.

Jones targeted the building societies in Wakefield city centre and in Ossett. (pics by WYP / Google Maps / Adobe)

Closing in on him, they found the clothes from the robbery in a ginnel at the back of his mother's home four days later on October 30. However, on that day, Jones targeted the Halifax in Ossett, walking into the Market Place branch shortly after 11am.

Targeting a cashier, he told her: "Give me all the money on the counter now," while showing her a five or six-inch kitchen knife. She put around £3,000 in his bag, he snatched it then walked out. Again he was recognised on CCTV.

Jones, of Hoyland Terrace, South Kirkby, was arrested that same day at the Redbeck Motel in Wakefield. They found £2,140 on him. He then gave a no-comment interview to police. He later admitted two counts of robbery, one of possession of a bladed article, one of possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis.

He has 24 previous convictions for 69 offences, including dwelling burglaries and the robbery in 2021. Mitigating on his behalf, Matthew Harding said Jones was "candid" about this offending.

He said: "Although he brandished the knife, he had no intention of using it. He has indicated his willingness and desire to break the cycle of offending. His future is not without hope."