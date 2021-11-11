Masked raiders make off with cash and cigarettes after armed robbery at Leeds supermarket

Police are appealing for information following an armed robbery at a supermarket in Leeds.

Three masked males armed with knives entered the Co-op in Swarcliffe Avenue at around 8.30pm last night (November 10) and threatened staff.

They stole cash from a till and a large quantity of cigarettes, which they loaded into a builder’s bag.

They drove of in a silver Toyota Yaris driven by a fourth male.

Detective Inspector Guy Shackleton, of Leeds District CID, said: “None of the staff involved were physically injured but this was obviously a distressing experience for them.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify the suspects and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210581013 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

