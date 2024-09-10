A married couple have admitted killing a man during an argument in Leeds.

Stephen and Cheryl Long were both due to stand trial at Leeds Crown Court over the murder of Paul Davison in Rothwell earlier this year.

But Stephen Long, 49, previously admitted a charge of manslaughter, which was accepted by the Crown. The trial of his wife Cheryl Long, 46, was due to begin this week, but during a brief hearing this morning, she admitted manslaughter which was also accepted.

Paul Davinson (pictured) was killed by Stephen and Cheryl Long after a disturbance around Smithson Street. (pics by WYP / National World) | WYP / National World

The case has now gone off for reports and they will return to court to be sentenced on October 3.

Police were notified by the ambulance service at around 10pm on Saturday, March 9, that a man in his 40s was found in Rothwell, was receiving medical assistance and that he was being taken to hospital.

The disturbance happened around the Smithson Street and Prospect Place. Later identified as 49-year-old Paul Davinson, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Longs, of Prospect Place, were subsequently arrested and charged.