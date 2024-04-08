Maqsood Ali: Police still tracing convicted sex offender from Wakefield wanted for nearly a year
Police have reissued an appeal for a wanted sex offender.
Maqsood Ali is wanted by West Yorkshire Police for breaching his conditions.
A number of appeals for information have been made about Maqsood Ali, 47, since he left his registered address in Wakefield in May 2023.
He is understood to have links to Bradford, Huddersfield, Cambridge, Brighton and Slough but could be elsewhere in the UK.
Anyone who may have seen him or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by using Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting reference 13230299486.