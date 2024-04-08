Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Maqsood Ali is wanted by West Yorkshire Police for breaching his conditions.

A number of appeals for information have been made about Maqsood Ali, 47, since he left his registered address in Wakefield in May 2023.

He is understood to have links to Bradford, Huddersfield, Cambridge, Brighton and Slough but could be elsewhere in the UK.

