A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an assault on Sunday.

Officers were called to reports of an assault on Manor Haigh Road in Wakefield at around 3pm yesterday (January 7).

A man was found at the scene with serious head injuries, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said.

He was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.