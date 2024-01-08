Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Manor Haigh Road incident: Three arrested after man suffers 'serious' head injuries in assault in Wakefield

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an assault on Sunday.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 8th Jan 2024, 14:39 GMT
Officers were called to reports of an assault on Manor Haigh Road in Wakefield at around 3pm yesterday (January 7).

Three remain in custody after a man suffered 'serious' head injuries in an assault in Wakefield. Picture by GoogleThree remain in custody after a man suffered 'serious' head injuries in an assault in Wakefield. Picture by Google
A man was found at the scene with serious head injuries, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said.

He was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Two men and a woman have been arrested in connection with the incident. They remain in custody as of Monday, January 8.

