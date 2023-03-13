Manningham Bradford stabbing: 16-year-old boy taken to hospital with 'serious' stab wound
A 16-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with a “serious” stab wound.
On Saturday (March 11), police were called to a report of a teenage boy being stabbed. Two 15-year-old boys have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to Lumb Lane, Manningham, Bradford, at 5:29pm (Saturday, March 11) to a report from the ambulance service that a teenage boy had been stabbed. A 16-year-old boy has been taken to hospital where he is being treated for a serious stab wound.
“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish what has taken place. Officers are also conducting additional community reassurance patrols in the area. Two 15-year-old boys have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody at this time.
“If anyone has any information that could help the ongoing police investigation they are asked to contact Bradford CID by using 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230140005. Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”