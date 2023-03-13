On Saturday (March 11), police were called to a report of a teenage boy being stabbed. Two 15-year-old boys have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to Lumb Lane, Manningham, Bradford, at 5:29pm (Saturday, March 11) to a report from the ambulance service that a teenage boy had been stabbed. A 16-year-old boy has been taken to hospital where he is being treated for a serious stab wound.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish what has taken place. Officers are also conducting additional community reassurance patrols in the area. Two 15-year-old boys have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody at this time.

Two 15-year-old boys have been arrested in connection with the incident. Please not image may not show exact incident location. Image: Google Street View