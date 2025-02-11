A schizophrenic who terrorised shops, hospital staff and police during a month-long offending spree claimed pop singer Dua Lipa “told her do it”.

Unwell Nicole Van Den Berg admitted 13 convictions between June and July of last year in which she caused criminal damage and attacked a string of emergency workers.

Leeds Crown Court heard that she had suffered a manic episode after she stopped taking her medication and had been taking illegal drugs.

Prosecutor Sam Roxborough said the offending began on June 7, when she smashed till units worth £1,800 in Diamond Vapes in Leeds city centre even after they had agreed to let her charge her phone.

Having been arrested and interviewed, she bizarrely told officers that she had an “evil twin”, and then that singer Dua Lipa had been speaking to her.

Two days later she attacked a staff member at the Becklin Centre, the mental health clinic in Harehills, striking the victim to the side of their face.

On June 11 she punched a nurse at St James’s Hospital to the stomach, lashed out at a security guard and attacked another nurse in A&E.

On June 13, an ambulance was called to her address in Holt Farm Close in Adel to reports of an overdose. But the 37-year-old refused treatment and threw a shoe and a watch at the paramedic.

She was eventually taken to hospital in the ambulance but on the journey grabbed the emergency red hammer and damaged the window. She also punched one of the paramedics.

Two days later she attacked a PCSO who had taken her to hospital, concerned for her welfare.

On June 18 she entered NatWest bank in Leeds city centre and was shouting and damaging monitors and equipment. She assaulted staff by throwing items at them. The branch had to be closed until police arrived to take her away.

Finally, on July 12 the police were called to reports that Van Den Berg was getting into city-centre taxis and refusing to get out. She kicked out at a police officer who came to assist.

She admitted multiple assaults on emergency workers, assaults and criminal damage. She has no previous convictions.

Mitigating, Charlotte Noddings said they were all “low-level offences” and that the “injuries were thankfully minimal”.

She added: “She was clearly suffering from a mental-health episode.”

Van Den Berg had stopped taking her lithium prescription but was now “open to discussion” about further medication and therapy. She said she also “wishes to express her remorse” for the incidents.

Judge Richard Mansell KC told her: “It’s obvious to me that those weeks last summer you clearly had some kind of manic breakdown.

“A short custodial sentence could be justified. Whatever caused your behaviour during those crazy weeks last summer, I’m satisfied you were acting out of character.”

He gave her an 18-month community order and 35 rehabilitation days with probation.