Manhunt launched after attempted serious assault of Leeds police officer
Ryan Murray, aged 38, also known as Ryan Dunwell, is wanted in connection with an attempted serious assault on a police officer which took place in Leeds city centre in May.
He is also wanted for failing to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court and on recall to prison.
Anyone who can assist in locating him is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or online via the 101LiveChat quoting reference 13240274733.
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.