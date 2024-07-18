Manhunt launched after attempted serious assault of Leeds police officer

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 18th Jul 2024, 14:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police in Leeds are appealing for information to help locate a wanted man.

Ryan Murray, aged 38, also known as Ryan Dunwell, is wanted in connection with an attempted serious assault on a police officer which took place in Leeds city centre in May.

He is also wanted for failing to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court and on recall to prison.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
WYP

Anyone who can assist in locating him is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or online via the 101LiveChat quoting reference 13240274733.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:LeedsPolice officerSuspectWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice