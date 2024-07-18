Manhunt launched after attempted serious assault of Leeds police officer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police in Leeds are appealing for information to help locate a wanted man.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Murray, aged 38, also known as Ryan Dunwell, is wanted in connection with an attempted serious assault on a police officer which took place in Leeds city centre in May.

He is also wanted for failing to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court and on recall to prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WYP

Anyone who can assist in locating him is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or online via the 101LiveChat quoting reference 13240274733.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.