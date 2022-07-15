Man wrestled to ground by police in Leeds after car pulled over in Holbeck

Police officers followed a Jaguar X-Type car being driven by James Beresford on August 21, 2020.

The officers were going to ask Beresford, 38, to pull over but he stopped on Recreation Place outside an address he had been renovating, Leeds Crown Court heard.

After approaching Beresford, officers asked him to give details of his insurance, but he could not provide them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers followed a Jaguar X-type being driven by James Beresford, 38, on August 21, 2020.

Beresford, of Recreation Place, admitted to the officers that the car did not belong to him.

He then attempted to evade police by running but was taken to the ground, where he suffered a dislocated shoulder.

Officers arrested him on suspicion of stealing the vehicle but this was later found to not be the case, the court heard.

The hearing was told that when the car was searched, a Stanley knife was found in Beresford's bag.

He claimed he had good reason to have the knife as he had been completing work on a property.

Beresford pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article and driving with no insurance.

The dislocated shoulder injury "stays with" Beresford "to this day", the court was told.

He asked the judge if Beresford could repay any fine in the smallest quantity possible.

Beresford was given a community order for 12 months with 10 rehabilitation days, 150 hours of unpaid work and costs of £500.

He will also receive six penalty points on his driving licence.

Judge Mairs said: "If you abide by the order all will be well.