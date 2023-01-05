Kyle Charlesworth, aged 28, from Furlong Road, Goldthorpe, Barnsley, South Yorkshire, was driving without a licence and was uninsured when he was behind the wheel of his Seat Ibiza that collided with Paul Collins, a pedestrian, on 4th October, 2021.

Moments earlier Charlesworth had driven off after failing to stop for the police, travelling at more than twice the speed limit and driving dangerously, taking no account of other road users.

Paul “Joseph” Collins, aged 68, was found injured and was treated by officers and ambulance staff, but was sadly pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on East Park Parade in the East End Park area of Leeds. Charlesworth fled the scene of the collision but was later arrested and charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing death while uninsured and unlicensed.

Pictured: Kyle Charlesworth

Appearing before Leeds Crown Court for sentencing today (5/1/23), Charlesworth, who admitted the charges at an earlier hearing, was jailed for six years and nine months. He was also banned from driving for five years which will start when he is released from prison.