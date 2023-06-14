Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Man with links to Leeds and numerous neck tattoos wanted over assault, criminal damage, stalking and harassment

A man with connections to Leeds is currently wanted over a number of crimes.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 14th Jun 2023, 10:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 10:02 BST

Sean Bond, 42, is wanted by South Yorkshire Police over reports of assault, criminal damage, stalking and harassment, which are alleged to have been committed between April and May this year.

Bond is believed to frequent the Swinton and Mexborough areas in Rotherham, but also has connections in Sheffield, Worksop and Leeds.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, with short light brown/greying hair. He also has a number of tattoos around his neck, including the name ‘KAYDEN’ and ‘MUM RIP’ and ‘BAT’.

Sean Bond, 42, is wanted in connection with reports of assault, criminal damage, stalking and harassmentSean Bond, 42, is wanted in connection with reports of assault, criminal damage, stalking and harassment
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 quoting crime number 14/81523/23.

Alternatively, you can give information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers if you would prefer not to give personal details to the police by calling their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or on their website.