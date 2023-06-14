Sean Bond, 42, is wanted by South Yorkshire Police over reports of assault, criminal damage, stalking and harassment, which are alleged to have been committed between April and May this year.

Bond is believed to frequent the Swinton and Mexborough areas in Rotherham, but also has connections in Sheffield, Worksop and Leeds.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, with short light brown/greying hair. He also has a number of tattoos around his neck, including the name ‘KAYDEN’ and ‘MUM RIP’ and ‘BAT’.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 quoting crime number 14/81523/23.