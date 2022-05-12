Man who put abuse victim through "horrendous ordeal" for almost 10 years is locked up

Ian McGinty was finally brought to justice after an investigation by Wakefield District's Child Safeguarding Unit.

Their enquiries began in September 2021 when the victim came forward to police and disclosed McGinty’s offences.

Ian McGinty was jailed for 23 years during a hearing at Leeds Crown Court.

McGinty, 53, from Pontefract, was promptly arrested the same day and questioned in connection with the offences, which dated back to 2012.

During the early stages of the investigation, it was established that McGinty had previously been convicted of sexual offences at Durham Crown Court in 2008 under a different surname of ‘Hume’.

Ian Hume, as he was known, was sentenced to 18 months and placed on the Sex Offender Register until October 2018.

Following the investigation, McGinty was subsequently charged with several offences and appeared before magistrates on September 14 last year.

He faced trial in March this year and was found guilty of rape of a child under 13, causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and sexual activity with a child.

McGinty appeared before Leeds Crown Court on Friday when he was jailed for 23 years. He was also served with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and must sign the Sex Offender Register - both for an unlimited time.

Speaking afterwards, Detective Constable Kerry Wiles said: "I would like to thank the victim who, throughout this investigation, showed absolute strength and courage in bringing this offender to justice, and helped to prevent him from continuing to commit these types of offences.

"McGinty put his victim through a horrendous ordeal for nearly 10 years and preyed upon her vulnerability.

"The scale of the offending was significant and sustained and the prison sentence he has received should serve as a clear warning to others of the serious penalties they will face if they commit crimes of this nature.

"Across the force, we have specialist teams of officers who work tirelessly to investigate crimes against children and I would encourage anyone who has any information about sexual offending against children to contact police."