Man who fell from inner ring road bridge arrested over Armley murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a flat in Leeds this morning.

Police were called to an address in Athlone Grove, Armley at around 9.42am after getting a "concerned" call and found the body of a woman inside the property and she was pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance staff.

The cordon was in place in Armley today.

Her family have been informed and are being supported by police family liaison officers.

In a separate incident, also today, at 10:14am, police were separately contacted by the ambulance service who were attending an incident where a man had fallen from a footbridge over the A64 near to Quarry House in Leeds city centre.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and a scene and road closures was put in place.

West Yorkshire Police has confirmed in the last half an hour that he has since been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the woman’s death at Athlone Grove. He is continuing to receive treatment in hospital and remains under police guard.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in Athlone Grove in the time leading up to when the woman was found, or who saw the man on the footbridge prior to the fall, is asked to contact the West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Pettywood.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111