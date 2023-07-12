Man who denies publishing race-hate stickers to stand trial at Leeds Crown Court
A Pudsey man accused of stirring up racial hatred by making far-right stickers will stand trial next year.
Sam Melia, of Westdale Road, appeared at Leeds Crown Court where he denied the charge, along with intentionally encouraging or assisting racially-aggravated criminal damage. His trial date has been set for January 15 next year.
The 33-year-old is accused of distributing hate material for the white-nationalist group, Hundred Handers, between April 2019 and April 2021, and publishing abusive stickers during that time. He was given bail until his trial.