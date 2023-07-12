Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Man who denies publishing race-hate stickers to stand trial at Leeds Crown Court

A Pudsey man accused of stirring up racial hatred by making far-right stickers will stand trial next year.
By Nick Frame
Published 12th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

Sam Melia, of Westdale Road, appeared at Leeds Crown Court where he denied the charge, along with intentionally encouraging or assisting racially-aggravated criminal damage. His trial date has been set for January 15 next year.

The 33-year-old is accused of distributing hate material for the white-nationalist group, Hundred Handers, between April 2019 and April 2021, and publishing abusive stickers during that time. He was given bail until his trial.

Melia will stand trial at Leeds Crown Court (pic by National World)Melia will stand trial at Leeds Crown Court (pic by National World)
