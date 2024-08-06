Police have issued an appeal for help tracing a man wanted over a spate of commercial burglaries in Leeds.

Numerous enquiries have been made to locate Jamie Semeniuk, 37, in connection with burglaries in the Headingley, Woodhouse and Chapel Allerton areas.

He is described as being about 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build with tattoos on his right arm, right wrist and back.

Jamie Semeniuk, 27, is wanted by West Yorkshire Police over a number of reported burglaries in Leeds | WYP

His current whereabouts are unknown, but Semeniuk is believed to have links across Leeds, including Little London, East End Park and Meanwood.

Officers are continuing enquiries to locate him, but are also appealing for the public to contact them if have any information that may help.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in Leeds on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13240233219.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.