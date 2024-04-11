British Transport Police issue appeal to find man after sexual assault on train between Birmingham and Leeds
Officers are investigating the assault on board a train from Birmingham to Leeds on March 17.
A spokesperson said: “At around 4pm, the victim was sat on board the Cross Country service when a man sat next to her. About an hour into the journey, he sexually assaulted her.
“Officers believe the man in the image below may have information that could help their investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 416 of 17/03/2024.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.