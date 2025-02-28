West Yorkshire Police issue appeal over modern slavery offences in Wakefield as man wanted
Detectives from West Yorkshire Police have appealed for information about Darren Szucs regarding reported offences in the district.
Szucs is described as being around 5ft 3ins tall and of proportionate build. He is believed to have links to Bradford, Dewsbury and Wakefield.
Extensive enquiries have been made to locate Szucs and now detectives are appealing to the public for assistance.
If you can help to locate him then please contact police in Wakefield on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The crime reference is 13240505534.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.