West Yorkshire Police issue appeal over modern slavery offences in Wakefield as man wanted

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 28th Feb 2025, 11:51 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

An appeal has been issued as part of an investigation into modern slavery offences in Wakefield.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police have appealed for information about Darren Szucs regarding reported offences in the district.

Szucs is described as being around 5ft 3ins tall and of proportionate build. He is believed to have links to Bradford, Dewsbury and Wakefield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Darren Szucks is wanted by West Yorkshire Police over an investigation into modern slavery offences in WakefieldDarren Szucks is wanted by West Yorkshire Police over an investigation into modern slavery offences in Wakefield
Darren Szucks is wanted by West Yorkshire Police over an investigation into modern slavery offences in Wakefield | West Yorkshire Police

For more stories like this and all of the latest breaking news and sport from Leeds, sign up today for your free newsletter from the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Extensive enquiries have been made to locate Szucs and now detectives are appealing to the public for assistance.

If you can help to locate him then please contact police in Wakefield on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13240505534.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

Related topics:WakefieldWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice