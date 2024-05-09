Police in Leeds launch appeal to find man wanted on recall to prison after string of thefts
Police in Leeds are appealing for information to help locate Kyle Plant who is wanted on recall to prison in connection with theft offences.
Plant, aged 27, has links to south Leeds, including Holbeck, as well as the city centre.
Police issued the below photograph of him.
Anyone who has seen Plant or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or by going online; quoting reference 13240216883.
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.