Man wanted in connection with serious assault in Leeds

Officers want to speak to James Fillary after an incident in Grosmont Terrace in which another man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries yesterday (June 10) after reportedly being attacked with a machete.

There are concerns that the 37-year-old may himself be injured and officers need to locate him to also confirm that he is safe and well.

He is described as white, around 5ft 8in tall of large build.

James Fillary. PIC: West Yorkshire Police