Andrew Hartstone: Man wanted following serious assault in Leeds city centre
Andrew Hartstone, 38, is being sought by officers in connection with an incident which took place at around 6am on 31 December 2024, at West Point on Wellington Street in Leeds city centre.
The victim of the assault, a man in his thirties, was left with facial fractures.
Enquiries have been ongoing since that time which have identified Hartstone as a suspect for the offence.
Anyone who has seen him or who has information that could assist the police in their enquiries to locate him is asked to contact Leeds District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250002929.
Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111 or online.