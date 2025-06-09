Andrew Hartstone: Man wanted following serious assault in Leeds city centre

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 9th Jun 2025, 12:01 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police are appealing for the public’s help in reporting information about the whereabouts of a man they would like to speak to about a serious assault.

Andrew Hartstone, 38, is being sought by officers in connection with an incident which took place at around 6am on 31 December 2024, at West Point on Wellington Street in Leeds city centre.

The victim of the assault, a man in his thirties, was left with facial fractures.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Enquiries have been ongoing since that time which have identified Hartstone as a suspect for the offence.

Andrew Hartstone.Andrew Hartstone.
Andrew Hartstone. | WYP

Anyone who has seen him or who has information that could assist the police in their enquiries to locate him is asked to contact Leeds District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250002929.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111 or online.

Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice