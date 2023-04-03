News you can trust since 1890
Man wanted by police investigating violent offences could be hiding in West Yorkshire

Police hunting a wanted man have urged the public to report any sightings as officers continue to search for him.

By Georgina Morris
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 15:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 15:27 BST

West Yorkshire Police is asking for the public’s help to trace Luke Furlong, a Wakefield man who is wanted for assault and criminal damage. The 21-year-old is being sought in connection with multiple assaults and criminal damage carried out in the district.

A force spokesperson said: “Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries and address checks and are now appealing to the public for information to locate him. He is known to frequent Normanton, Castleford, Pontefract and Wakefield. Anyone who knows of Luke’s current whereabouts or may have seen him recently is asked to contact police.”

Information can be passed on via the 101 Live Chat facility on the force’s website or by calling 101, quoting reference 13230166449. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the reporting form on its website.

Luke Furlong is wanted by West Yorkshire Police for assault and criminal damage.
