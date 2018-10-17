Man wanted by police after sex assault on young woman on Leeds Station escalator

Police have issued CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after a woman was sexually assaulted at Leeds Station.

On September 9 at about 6.20pm man followed a young woman into the south entrance of Leeds station and then sexually assaulted her on an escalator.

The victim confronted him, and he ran back down the escalator and out of the station.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "Officers would like to identify the man in the CCTV images as they believe he may have information which could assist the investigation.

"If you recognise him or witnessed this incident, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 468 of 09/10/18. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

