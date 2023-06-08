Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Man urgently wanted by Leeds police over safeguarding matter after image acquired 'from online activity'

Police in Leeds have released an image of a man they urgently need to identify in relation to an ongoing safeguarding investigation.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 8th Jun 2023, 15:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 15:38 BST

Detectives from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit say that they have immediate concerns in relation to the suspect and have issued an appeal for information from the public to help identify the man whose image has been recovered from online activity.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Extensive enquiries have so far been unable to identify the suspect, who could be anywhere in the UK.

“We are therefore asking for the images to be shared as widely as possible.”

The wanted man's image was 'recovered from online activity'The wanted man's image was 'recovered from online activity'
Anyone who knows the man’s identity or who has any information that could assist in identifying him is asked to contact Leeds District Safeguarding Unit via 101 quoting crime reference 13230317164 or online through the 101livechat facility.

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.