Michael Bradford, 41, of Ouston Lane in Tadcaster, was pursued by police in Leeds on October 24 last year and drove into oncoming traffic on the A64 and the Leeds ring road (A6210) as he evaded them. Police abandoned the pursuit twice as it was “too dangerous”, with Bradford reaching over 70mph in 30mph zones during the chase.

At one point Bradford abandoned his car and tried to escape on foot but he was found hiding up a tree using a drone.

Bradford pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving and one count of driving without insurance and was sentenced to 14 months in prison at Leeds Crown Court today (Thursday). The judge said that he would have liked to jail Bradford for longer but because there was a custody threshold on cases of dangerous driving, he said his “hands are tied”.

For the prosecution, Esther Bukoye said that Bradford was driving a white Peugeot van at 11.40pm with a passenger when police illuminated their lights to stop him. He drove off and a pursuit began on North Parkway in Seacroft. Bradford went through a red light at a T-junction as he went down York Road and then went around the wrong side of the roundabout that joins the A64 at speed.

Police lost site of Bradford due to the manner of his driving. He then dropped off his passenger and went on to drive on the wrong way of the A64 and into oncoming traffic, which police “found so dangerous they chose to abort the chase”. Bradford then drove 70mph in a residential area before going the wrong way on the A6120, which led police to abort the chase again. Police later stated that during the pursuit Bradford drove directly at them.

Bradford then abandoned his car and fled on foot, but he was located hiding up a tree with the assistance of a drone.

In interview Bradford made a “full and frank” admission of guilt and said that he had driven off because his passenger told him he was carrying drugs. Representing Bradford, Lily Wildman said that at the time Bradford was in a state of “self destruct” as his welding business had collapsed and he had been through a divorce.

A report on Bradford’s mental health was given in which it was heard that “significant life events” had led to a deterioration of his health and two separate suicide attempts.

Bradford, who had 13 previous convictions, pleaded guilty to the offences at a pre-trial preparation hearing.

During the sentence His Honour Judge Ray Singh said: “This is one of the worst pieces of dangerous driving the courts are likely to see. The risk taking by yourself was of such an extreme level I find it difficult to understand how an accident was avoided.”

On the two-year threshhold Judge Singh said: “That’s wholly inadequate for an offence of this nature but my hands are tied.

“I’m acuttely sympathetic of the position you find yourself in in terms of your mental health and family issues but I’m afraid it’s for too serious an offence.”