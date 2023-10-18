Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Man to stand trial over alleged 'flashing' incident at Roundhay Park

A Leeds man charged with flashing in Roundhay Park is to stand trial next year.
By Nick Frame
Published 18th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST
Paul Brister, aged 44, of Kentmere Crescent, Seacroft, has been charged over an incident in the park which was reported to the police by a woman on Monday afternoon.

He appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court this morning, and he has formerly entered a not guilty plea to an offence of exposure. He was bailed and a trial date has been set for January 24, next year, at the magistrates’ court.

Meanwhile, police say they there are increased patrols in the public park by both uniformed and plain clothes officers, alongside a “range of other tactics” such as the use of drones and electric bikes to deter any other criminal activity.

Brister will stand trial next year for an alleged offence of exposure. (pic by National World)Brister will stand trial next year for an alleged offence of exposure. (pic by National World)
The initiative, which is supported by the city’s community safety partnership Safer Leeds and the local authority, will remain in place to deter and detect any further offences and to keep the park safe.