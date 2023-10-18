A Leeds man charged with flashing in Roundhay Park is to stand trial next year.

Paul Brister, aged 44, of Kentmere Crescent, Seacroft, has been charged over an incident in the park which was reported to the police by a woman on Monday afternoon.

He appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court this morning, and he has formerly entered a not guilty plea to an offence of exposure. He was bailed and a trial date has been set for January 24, next year, at the magistrates’ court.

Meanwhile, police say they there are increased patrols in the public park by both uniformed and plain clothes officers, alongside a “range of other tactics” such as the use of drones and electric bikes to deter any other criminal activity.

Brister will stand trial next year for an alleged offence of exposure. (pic by National World)