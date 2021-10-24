Man to go on trial accused of raping a woman six years ago in Leeds city centre
A man accused of raping a woman in Leeds city centre more than six years ago is to go on trial.
Sunday, 24th October 2021, 4:45 pm
Austin Osayande is accused of carrying out the sex attack on the woman in Mark Lane on August 15, 2015.
The 40-year-old defendant is also accused of carrying out a sex assault on a different woman in Leeds on September 10 this year.
Osayande appeared before Leeds Crown Court via a prison video link.
He pleaded not guilty to one charge of rape and one of assault by penetration.
A trial date was set for March 21 next year.
Osayande, of Sissons Road, Middleton, Leeds, was returned to custody after the plea hearing.