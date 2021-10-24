Man to go on trial accused of raping a woman six years ago in Leeds city centre

Austin Osayande is accused of carrying out the sex attack on the woman in Mark Lane on August 15, 2015.

The 40-year-old defendant is also accused of carrying out a sex assault on a different woman in Leeds on September 10 this year.

Osayande appeared before Leeds Crown Court via a prison video link.

The alleged rape took place in Mark Lane, in Leeds city centre, on August 15, 2015.

He pleaded not guilty to one charge of rape and one of assault by penetration.

A trial date was set for March 21 next year.