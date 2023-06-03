Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Man to appear in court over serious attack on Wakefield police officer

A man has been charged with seriously injuring a police officer and is due to appear in court today.
By Nick Frame
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 11:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 11:09 BST

Ali Jones, age 24, of no fixed address, has been charged with assault with intent to resist arrest and four drug charges.

It follows an incident on Back Grantley Street in Wakefield yesterday morning, Friday, June 2, in which a female police officer suffered a head injury while attempting to make an arrest.

He is due before Leeds Magistrates’ Court this morning.

The incident happened on Back Grantley Street in Wakefield.The incident happened on Back Grantley Street in Wakefield.
