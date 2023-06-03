Man to appear in court over serious attack on Wakefield police officer
A man has been charged with seriously injuring a police officer and is due to appear in court today.
Ali Jones, age 24, of no fixed address, has been charged with assault with intent to resist arrest and four drug charges.
It follows an incident on Back Grantley Street in Wakefield yesterday morning, Friday, June 2, in which a female police officer suffered a head injury while attempting to make an arrest.
He is due before Leeds Magistrates’ Court this morning.