Man to appear in court charged over 2015 Leeds city centre rape
A man is due to appear in court today charged over the rape of a woman in Leeds city centre in 2015.
Austin Osayande, of Sissons Road, Leeds, has been charged with rape in relation to the incident on Mark Lane in August 14, 2015.
The 40-year-old is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning. (Sept 24)
He has also been charged with a sexual assault on a woman in Leeds on September 10 this year.
