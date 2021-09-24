Man to appear in court charged over 2015 Leeds city centre rape

Leeds Magistrates Court. PIC: James Hardisty

Austin Osayande, of Sissons Road, Leeds, has been charged with rape in relation to the incident on Mark Lane in August 14, 2015.

The 40-year-old is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning. (Sept 24)

He has also been charged with a sexual assault on a woman in Leeds on September 10 this year.

